Juventus sack manager over team’s poor results

Italian Serie A club, Juventus, have sacked manager, Igor Tudor, following a defeat to Lazio in a bid to end a dismal team performance in the ongoing season.

The Italian giants dismissed Tudor who had an eight month managerial spell with the side, following an eight-match winless run leaving the club eighth and 25th in the league and Champions League tables respectively, causing a threat to the Old Lady’s trophy hopes this season.

The club also expressed displeasure over the six point deficit behind league leaders, Napoli, and failure to win any of its last five league games, alongside a loss and two draws in the opening three matches in their European campaign.

A statement released on Monday to confirm the 43-year-old’s sacking reads in extract, ”Juventus Football Club announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men’s First Team along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci.

”The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff form their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers.”

Juventus announced that Massimiliano Brambulla will take charge of the side for their Serie A game against Udinese on Wednesday.