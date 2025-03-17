JUST IN: Jandor returns to APC after meeting Tinubu

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to pursue his political goals.

Jandor made this move two weeks after he resigned his membership with the PDP over the party’s unresolved internal crisis which has been plaguing the democratic body for some time.

The former gubernatorial candidate announced his defection during a press conference at his campaign office in Lagos on Monday.

According to Jandor, his decision to rejoin the APC was driven by his belief that the party is the best alternative to deliver good governance to Lagosians and Nigerians.

This move, he added comes after careful consideration and consultation with his political supporters and associates across Lagos State.

“We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons why I dumped APC, I want to say that there is a Yoruba adage that says, if a woman has not tried two husbands, she would not know which one is better, ”he said.

Jandor had held consultation with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and other influential political figures following his resignation from the PDP.

His meeting with Tinubu and other prominent political leaders, which included in-depth discussions and strategic consultations, were confirmed by his spokesperson Gbenga Ogunleye, in a statement last week.

According Ogunleye, “I can confirm that Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran Jandor met with President Bola Tinubu on Monday (last week).

“He has earlier met with Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the SDP in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, among other prominent national leaders. It is part of his ongoing consultation after his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party.