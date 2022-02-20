Justin Bieber tests COVID-19 positive, postpones Las Vegas concert

A pop superstar, Justin Bieber, has postponed the Las Vegas concert after he and some members of his staff allegedly contracted COVID-19.

As gathered, the artiste and his staff tested positive for the coronavirus and were already feeling okay but the event came too early for the crew to perform before the fans.

The show expected to hold on Sunday was postponed hours to its commencement and the management linked it to the COVID-19 outbreak that had affected members of his crew.

In the statement released on the concert through its official social media handle, the management stressed that another date will be picked for the concert designed to entertain his fans in the city.

The statement read: “Due to positive test results within the Justice tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. … Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The Grammy winner was scheduled to appear at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena before heading to Glendale, Ariz., on Tuesday and performing at Inglewood’s Forum on Thursday. As of Saturday, the Vegas show has been moved to June 28, and refunds are available for ticket holders who can’t make the new date.

After stopping in Inglewood this week, the Justice tour is scheduled to move on to San Jose’s SAP Center (Feb. 28 and March 2), Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (March 4), and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena (March 7 and 8). Team Bieber has not yet commented on whether any of those dates might also need to be rescheduled.

Last Sunday, the Biebs was spotted jamming out to the Dr. Dre-led Super Bowl halftime show at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, where protocols called for those in attendance to show proof of vaccination or recent negative test results.

The Las Vegas show postponement comes months after he collected eight Grammy nominations, including record and song of the year for “Peaches.” The 27-year-old singer is among the leading contenders coming into this year’s ceremony, which takes place April 3 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

