JUST IN:Three villagers die, six injure during thunderstorm in Kebbi

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed to have died and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries when thunderstorm occurred in Alle-kwara village, Lailaba district of Argungu Local government, Kebbi State.

The disaster occurred barely 48 hours after a heavy rainstorm was recorded in Zauro town of Birnin Kebbi local Government Area with over 100 houses destroyed and hundreds of families displaced in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Umar Abubakar, who confirmed the disaster number yesterday after visiting relatives of the victims in their village to commesirate with them, disclosed that the injured victims were currently recieving treatment at one of the public health facility located meters away from the village.

During the visit, Abubakar, in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Yahaya Danjada, donated over N3 million to the bereaved relatives and injured victims.

On the Zauro disaster, the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Yauri, who visited the affected communities, expressed deep sympathy to the people of Zauro, on behalf of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, who left the state for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

He assured that, the government under Dr. Nasir Idris would provide immediate relief measures to ease the hardship of the victims.

‘I want to assure you that the Government would provide relief assistance to the victims. It has been the tradition of the administration of Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu to always render assistance to victims of calamity. We are going to seat immediately with State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and HYPPADEC and see what we can do to the victims’, the SSG added.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Special Duties to the governor, Shafi’u Zauro, an indigene o the town, told newsmen that the Governor has also mandated him to immediately mobilise the SEMA and other relevant authorities to undertake an on the spot assessment and provide succour to those affected.

He said the Governor has directed the relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to the victims whose houses were destroyed by rainstorm in Zauro town.

Also speaking to Journalists at the scene, the Executive Director, SEMA, Abbas Kamba, said the agency has taken inventory of those affected as well as extent of damage preparatory to providing food items and building materials to them.

Kamba, who indicated that over 100 houses were destroyed by the rainstorm, advised urban and rural dwellers to imbibe tree planting to mitigate the impact of windstorm.

Similarly, the Managing Director of the Hydro Power Producing Development Areas Commission, HYPPADEC. Abubakar Katuka, said the commission would liaise with SEMA to bring succour to victims.

Katuka expressed delight with the prompt presence of Kebbi State Government at the scene of the incident.

One of the victims Aliyu Zauro, said strong winds and loud thunder heralded the destruction to his house.

