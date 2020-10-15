JUST IN: EndSARS protesters storm National Assembly, demand presidential address

Sea of protesters seeking police reformation, end to brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, to show their disapproval of alleged inaction of lawmakers and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

They also rejected the new Special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAP) announced as a replacement for the disbanded SARS unit, adding that the announcement was not in a good faith and that with such urgency, the force was only rebranding the disbanded unit.

The protesters who were armed with placards with different inscriptions calling for police reformation and end to brutality on Thursday morning also demanded the physical presence of the President to brief the nation on the ongoing reformation as being touted by the Inspector General of Police.

Details shortly…