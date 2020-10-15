Report on Interest
under logo

Ekiti is owing workers N57bn Salary-Fayemi

The Guild

Ansar-ud-deen suspends congregational activities in Mosque…

The Guild

Ogun Gov. reverses COVID-19 test fee for returning students

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: EndSARS protesters storm National Assembly, demand presidential address

By Ibe Wada

By Wada Maminetu Ibe

Sea of protesters seeking police reformation, end to brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have stormed the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, to show their disapproval of alleged inaction of lawmakers and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

They also rejected the new Special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAP) announced as a replacement for the disbanded SARS unit, adding that the announcement was not in a good faith and that with such urgency, the force was only rebranding the disbanded unit.

The protesters who were armed with placards with different inscriptions calling for police reformation and end to brutality on Thursday morning also demanded the physical presence of the President to brief the nation on the ongoing reformation as being touted by the Inspector General of Police.

Details shortly…

 

 

 

Wada Maminetu Ibe 176 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.