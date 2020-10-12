JUST IN: Dozens die, property destroy after tanker explosion in Osun

Scores of persons were said to have died and several others injured when a tanker explosion occurred at Igbelajewa Village in Osun State.

It was gathered that the tanker, conveying diesel, was plying the Ilesha-Akure Expressway when it experienced brake failure and skied off the road on Monday.

After it skied off the road, The Guild learnt that the tanker spilled its content and caught fire that further affected about seven vehicles including an 18 passenger bus on both sides of the road.

A spokesperson for Osun Command of Nigeria Police Force, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incidents, said that the number of the victims could not be ascertained yet.

Details shortly…