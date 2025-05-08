JUST IN:APGA endorses Tinubu for second term

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election, pledging full support for his re-election bid.

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, made this declaration at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the President’s working visit to the state.

He noted that APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would work together ahead of the 2027 polls, describing both parties as progressives with a shared vision for Nigeria’s development.

“Progressives are working together,” Soludo stated, reinforcing the party’s alignment with the President’s leadership style and developmental agenda.

Tinubu was also conferred with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Dike Si Mba Anambra by the traditional rulers of the state, in recognition of his contributions to national development and his commitment to fostering unity across Nigeria.

The president, who arrived in Anambra on Thursday to inaugurate several major projects executed by the Soludo administration, expressed deep admiration for the governor’s leadership and developmental strides.

Speaking at the event, he described Soludo as both a friend and a visionary leader, and went further to endorse him for a second term in office.

“I am honoured to be here. I commend my friend, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is a visionary and competent leader, for the remarkable work he has been doing in Anambra State.”

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to partner with the state to deliver shared prosperity to Ndi Anambra and all Nigerians.

“As your president, it gives me great pleasure to assure you all that the state of the nation is strong and getting stronger by the day under our Renewed Hope Agenda. We met a near insolvent public finance, decades-old monster of unsustainable multiple subsidies, chaotic and debilitating forex regime, etc.

“Like we tamed the Atlantic in Lagos, many of these monsters have been wrestled down: petroleum and forex subsidies have been tamed; macroeconomic stability has returned within predictable bounds; tax reforms are on the way; etc.

“These reforms are difficult, yes, but inevitable. Everyone had long recognized their imperatives. Courage and our collective action were required to confront them so as to lay a strong foundation for a more stable, prosperous and inclusive economy.

“Already, we are seeing renewed investor confidence, expanding opportunities, and targeted support for small businesses, especially in the tech and manufacturing sectors where Anambra is already excelling,” he added.