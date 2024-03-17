JUST IN: Zamfara varsity female students regain freedom six months after abduction

The abducted female students of Federal University Gusau(FUG), Zamfara State have regained freedom from their kidnappers, barely six months after their abduction by the gunmen.

Released of the female students by their abductors has brought calm to the school and relief for their parents who have been raising concerns over insecurity within the state.

As gathered, the female, who were abducted during a raid on three female hostels, regained freedom from their abductors on Sunday, ending their stay in the kidnappers den.

MORE DETAILS SOON