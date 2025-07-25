JUST IN: Zamfara monarch dies @ 71 after prolonged illness

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara state, Ibrahim Bello, has passed on at the age of 71 after battling a prolonged illness that has kept him away from performing his role effectively in the state.

Bello’s death came 10 years after assuming the throne as the 16 emir of Gusau, following the demise of his father who had ruled the kingdom for many years.

The Emir reportedly died in Abuja on Friday, a sad development that marked the end of a reign that was described by residents as a period defined by dignity, service, and a deep commitment to the people of his emirate.

Until his death, Bello was revered by the people as a pillar of traditional leadership, known for promoting peace and development within Gusau and beyond. His leadership left a lasting imprint on the cultural and social fabric of Zamfara State.

The State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who confirmed the sad development, through a statement released by his spokesperson,Sulaiman Idis, expressed deep grief over the loss of the traditional ruler, saying this is a monumental loss to Zamfara.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau,” the governor stated.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the Gusau Emirate Council, and the people of Zamfara, describing the late Emir as a man of faith, humility, and wisdom.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara State, as well as for the North and Nigeria as a whole,” Governor Lawal noted.

Reflecting on his personal bond with the late monarch, the governor added, “I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah.”

Ibrahim Bello is remembered for his legacy of stability and progressive leadership during his nearly 10-year reign as Emir.