Just In: Zamfara Govt. shuts down schools across border communities after Katsina attack

In order to protect students in Zamfara State from been abducted, the Government has shut down private and public schools in communities sharing borders with Katsina, Kaduna, and Sokoto states.

The Government added that the decision was to prevent bandits that attacked Government Science Senior Secondary School in Kantara, Katsina state from gaining access to its school.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, Commissioner for Education, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in an interview with newsmen, explained that the development was considered to prevent the bandits from attacking and abducting students in schools sited on border communities with the states.

At the briefing in Gusau, Abdullahi noted that the three states were prone to banditry, saying that the decision was important to forestall any form of attack on the schools.

The commissioner explained that the affected schools atleast 10 were those that share borders with Katsina, Kaduna, and Sokoto States.

He added that the action was necessary considering the security situation in the country and to prevent what happened at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

While assuring parents and guardians that the safety of the students was paramount to the state government, Abdullahi revealed that the government has concluded plans to deploy security operatives to the remaining schools that were not closed.