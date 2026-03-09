JUST IN: Zamfara Gov. dumps PDP for APC ahead 2027

The political landscape in Zamfara State has shifted dramatically after the Governor, Dauda Lawal, formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move widely seen as a significant realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Accoeding to Lawal, the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders, political leaders, elders and supporters across the state.

In a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Communication for the Governor’s office, Nuhu Anka, the governor had officially abandoned the PDP platform on which he was elected and would now continue his administration under the APC banner.

According to the statement, the decision was taken after careful consideration and was driven by the need to ensure stability, progress and sustainable development in the state.

He cited the prolonged internal crisis, leadership disagreements and unresolved structural challenges within the PDP at both the national and state levels as key factors that influenced the governor’s move.

“These challenges have continued to create uncertainty and distractions that could hinder effective governance and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Zamfara State,” the statement said.

The final consultations leading to the governor’s defection reportedly took place at the Government House in Gusau, under the coordination of the deputy governor, alongside senior government officials and influential political stakeholders.

Lawal emphasized that his overriding priority remains the peace, security and development of Zamfara State, noting that aligning with a political platform that offers greater unity and cooperation with the Federal Government would better serve the interests of the people.

“Consequently, it became necessary to align with a political platform that provides stronger stability and improved collaboration with the Federal Government,” he said.

Despite his exit, the governor expressed appreciation to members and supporters of the PDP for their support over the years, describing the decision as a difficult but necessary step given the current political realities within the party.

By joining the APC, Lawal said his administration aims to strengthen unity, improve security and accelerate development across the state.

The governor called on citizens, political leaders and party supporters to remain calm and peaceful as Zamfara enters what it described as a new political phase” focused on unity, stability and development.

The defection is expected to have far-reaching implications for political alignments in Zamfara and could reshape party strategies as Nigeria gradually moves toward the 2027 electoral cycle.