JUST IN: Zamfara Gov. appoints Abdulkadir Ibrahim as new monarch for Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Abdulkadir Ibrahim as the new Emir and traditional ruler (Sarkin Katsina) of the Gusau Emirate.

Ibrahim ascended the throne as the 16th Emir of the Gusau Emirate Council, following the passing of his father, His Royal Highness Ibrahim Bello, who died five days ago after a decade of dedicated and dignified reign.

Confirming the appointment, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, stated that the decision was made based on the traditional recommendation of the Gusau Emirate kingmakers, in accordance with established customs and relevant laws.

In his congratulatory message to the newly appointed monarch, governor Lawal encouraged him to preserve the distinguished legacy of his ancestors, particularly as a direct descendant of Malam Sambo Dan Ashafa.

He further urged the Emir to serve as a symbol of unity, peace, and progress, fostering mutual understanding and development throughout the Gusau Emirate and beyond.

The new Emir, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, eldest son of the late His Royal Highness Ibrahim Bello, previously held the esteemed traditional title of Bunun Gusau before his ascension.