JUST IN: Zamfara ex-Senator, Anka, passes on at 70

A former Senator from Zamfara West Senatorial District, Yusha Anka, has been reported to have died at the age of 70.

Anka was said to have died at the early hour on Tuesday at a hospital in Abuja after suffering a heart problem.

Confirming the ex-lawmaker’s demise, his brother, Sani Anka, said funeral prayers would be conducted on Wednesday, at the National mosques, Abuja.

Before his death, he served the state on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 1999 and 2007. After serving his first term at the Senate, the former lawmaker defected to the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) where he also served in the upper chamber.

At the senate, the deceased served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Foreign Affairs, Police Affairs as well as served as the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce, Internal Affairs and Government Affairs.