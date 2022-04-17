JUST IN: Zamfara ex-governor, other leave APC for PDP ahead 2023 election

Following the internal crisis rocking the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and a National Assembly former member, Kabiru Marafa, have dumped the ruling party for the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both former members of the ruling party, it was learnt, would also be pulling thousands of their members along to join the opposition ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The defection of the former governor and the ex-lawmaker were disclosed on Sunday shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, the PDP chairman for the state, Col. Bala Mande (retd).

Mande added that all parties have reached an agreement on their defection and that plans have been concluded on rescuing the state from APC during next general election.

“We have all agreed to work for the development of the party and the PDP in the state has welcomed them to its fold. We will ensure justice and fairness to all members even after we have won elections in 2023.”

“The date for their grand reception to our party will be announced later but we are going to implement all the agreements reached during the stakeholders’ meeting,” he added.

Yari and Marafa lost control of Zamfara APC after the State Governor, Bello Matawalle, defected from PDP to the party last year and took over as the leader of the ruling party.

The governor’s defection, as gathered, had continued to unsettle the party, and it further degenerated after Yari and Marafa declared that the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was an illegal contraption and unknown to law.

Marafa further declared the Congress of the party in Zamfara was an exercise in futility and that the law requires the party to give a 21-day notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of such Congresses.

All these actions did not go down well with the party leadership including another former governor, Sani Yerima, who was said to have been instrumental in the defection of Matawalle from PDP to APC.

Matawalle, The Guild gathered, regarded Yerima as his boss after serving under his administration as commissioner through the platform of defunct ANPP.

