JUST IN: Zamfara Assembly impeaches Deputy Gov over gross misconduct

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has impeached the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, for allegedly bridging the 1999 constitution, misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct, and abuse of office.

According to the lawmakers, the impeachment of Gusau was part of the recommendations in the panel report submitted before the house for implementation.

During the plenary on Wednesday, when the impeachment motion of the deputy governor was presented before the lawmakers, 20 out of the 21 assembly members voted in favour of the motion.

The lawmakers announced Gusau’s impeachment three hours after receiving the seven-man panel report on the allegations leveled against the deputy governor in the state.

It would be recalled that the House, in a bid to investigate the deputy governor, directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate the case.

To ensure a fair investigation, Justice Aliyu inaugurated a seven-man probe panel to investigate the allegations against the deputy governor in the state.

