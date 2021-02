The over 300 kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State have reportedly regain freedom from their abductors and measures are being concluded to facilitate their transportation to Gusau, the state capital.

The Guild gathered that the abducted schoolgirls are currently at the palace of Emir of Anka and getting set to be moved to the state capital for full debriefing among others before being released to their families and loved ones.

Details later…