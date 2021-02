Efforts by a joint team of the Nigerian Army, Directorate of Security Services (DSS), and other security operatives to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, in Ibadan, Oyo State, was reported to have been foiled by youths in his community.

The action of the youths was reported to have resulted into commotion that lasted for several minutes, forcing the law enforcement officers to abandon the plan and left the community.

MORE DETAILS LATER