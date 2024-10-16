JUST IN: Yoruba older actor dies after brief illness

A Nollywood actor and National Secretary of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mudashiru Olabiyi, popularly called Bobby B, has been confirmed dead by medical experts after a brief illness in Oyo State.

As gathered, the deceased actor was said to have died after being diagnosed with a non-terminal disease by medical experts in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The actor was pronounced dead by medical experts on Wednesday after all efforts to proffer solutions to his ailment proved abortive.

Confirming the actor’s demise, the President of TANPAN, Bolaji Amusan, popularly called Mr. Latin, described Bobby B’s death as a tremendous loss to the Nollywood and creative industry.

Amusan noted that the actor’s leadership style dedication to the entertainment industry as well as TANPAN would be missed

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of our esteemed National Secretary, Alhaji Mudashiru Olabiyi who departed from us today 16th of October, 2024.

“This is a tremendous loss not only to our association but also to the entire creative community.

“His dedication, leadership, and contributions have left an indelible mark on our organization, and his absence will be deeply felt.

“During this difficult time, I encourage all members to keep His family in their thoughts and prayers. Let us come together as a community to offer our support and strength to one another. More information regarding the funeral arrangements and how we can pay our respects will be shared in due course”.