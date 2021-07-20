JUST IN: Yoruba Nation agitators go to court against Sunday Igboho’s extradition

Following arrest and detention of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, by security agencies in Benin Republic, other agitators have concluded plans to approach a court in the West African country and prevent his extradition to Nigeria.

They disclosed that the services of legal practitioners have been secure to file applications before the Benin Republic court and ensure that the authorities does not handover Sunday Igboho to the Nigerian government for extradition.

Speaking on behalf of the millions of other agitators, leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Prof. Banji Akintoye, hinted that what they currently required from indigenes of the southwest states in Nigeria and abroad was support to boost their battle against the Federal Government.

Akintoye, who confirmed Sunday Igboho’s arrest on Tuesday, stated that since he and other agitators were informed of the actions allegedly perpetrated against Igboho at the Cotonou Airport, they have commenced legal works to ensure Federal Government’s request for his extradition were rejected outrightly.

The Don, in a statement by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, said that they were convinced that Sunday Igboho would get a fair hearing from the Benin Republic court considering the country’s legal system that had been rated as a perfect reflection of their democratic system.

Akintoye, meanwhile, called on all Yoruba People within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to come out and ensure that their ancestral land is not defeated by invaders.

“I received last night the troubling information that Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho had been arrested at the Cotonou Airport. I and other Yoruba Patriots who are immediately available are now working to provide the assistance necessary to ensure that nobody will be able to do to him anything unlawful or primitive and to prevent him from being extradited into Nigeria which is strongly possible. “Fortunately, Benin Republic is reliably a land of law where the authorities responsibly obey the law. We have secured the services of a leading and highly respected lawyer whom we can confidently rely on. “What the situation now calls for is that the Yoruba nation at home and in Diapora must stand strong, resolved that neither Sunday Igboho nor any other Yoruba person will henceforth be subjected to inhuman or dehumanizing treatment of any kind. “We Yoruba nation are, by the grace of God, a very strong nation. We must arise now to show that strength. For a start, we must all see to it now that Sunday Ighoho will get his freedom back so as to be able to move and operate as a free person. We all know he has committed no crime. “We know that some people are trying to suppress or even eliminate him only because he stood up to defend his kinsmen, women and children who are being massively killed and raped in their ancestral home Land; who are having their assets and means of livelihood destroyed, and who are facing ethnic cleansing and even genocide without having the benefit of protection by the rulers of their country. “We know, furthermore, that for the protection of his people who are being brutalized, he has joined hands with many of his brethren to take the legally-approriate step, namely to seek the intervention of the International Criminal Court”, Akintoye, said.

