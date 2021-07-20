JUST IN: Yoruba Nation agitators go to court against Sunday Igboho’s extradition

Following arrest and detention of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, by security agencies in Benin Republic, other agitators have concluded plans to approach a court in the West African country and prevent his extradition to Nigeria.
They disclosed that the services of legal practitioners have been secure to file applications before the Benin Republic court and ensure that the authorities does not handover Sunday Igboho to the Nigerian government for extradition.
Speaking on behalf of the millions of other agitators, leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Prof. Banji Akintoye, hinted that what they currently required from indigenes of the southwest states in Nigeria and abroad was support to boost their battle against the Federal Government.