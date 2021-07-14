Just In: Yoruba Nation agitators drag Buhari, 11 others before International Court over genocide

Following several attacks across Southwest region allegedly law enforcement agencies, the Yoruba Nation agitators have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and five other current and former public officeholders before the International Criminal Court (ICC) sitting in Hague, Netherlands for aiding genocide and other crimes against the Yoruba People within the region.

The petition filed by the agitators to draw the attention of the world on alleged attacks on indigenes of Southwest received and acknowledged by the court was confirmed to have been sent to the petitioners.

Others included in the petition by the agitators include the Minister of Justice and Antoney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.

Also included in the suit were: Nigerian Government Leaders petitioned are Comptroller General of Customs, Hammid Alli, Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, former Chief of Airforce, Sadiq Abubakar, former Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mohammed Babandede and the Current Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

Details shortly…

