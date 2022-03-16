JUST IN: Yoruba nation agitators approach court to stop Osun, Ekiti guber elections

The 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States may not hold should the Federal High Courts in Ado-Ekiti and Osogbo grant requests of Yoruba Nation agitators, demanding that the 1999 constitution which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rely on to organise and conduct the elections was illegal and that the election should not be allowed to hold in the states.

They said that since there was no referendum conducted before 1999 constitution was put together and enacted, such a document cannot be allowed to serve as the basis for the conduct of elections in six southwest states.

The 17 Yoruba nation self-determination activists under the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, were demanding for a total decommissioning of the 1999 constitution and to pave way for a referendum so that the indigenous people of Yoruba Land could decide on their nationhood.

In the suit filed simultaneously on their behalf by their Lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and INEC were listed as Defendants in the case.

Some of the agitators were former lawmaker and historian, Prof. Banji Akintoye, from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, his Deputy, Prof. Wale Adeniran, from Ile-Ife, Osun-State, an Ado-Ekiti based Medical Doctor, Bayo Orire, and 15 others.

The suit was confirmed on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen by the Communications Secretary for the group, Maxwell Adeleye.

According to them, INEC does not have the law that can be used to conduct elections anywhere in Yoruba Land, a region within Nigeria, thus, the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and that of the 2023 elections should be stopped in Yoruba Land until a referendum is held for the Yoruba people to decide on the system they want for themselves within Nigeria and whether they even want to remain as Nigerians.

The agitators added that the court should declare that “the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) is invalid, illegal and of no effect whatsoever by reason of its failure to satisfy the essential requirements of referendum and national consensus expected of a valid Constitution.

“A Declaration that the preamble/introductory passage to the 1999 Constitution inserted into the Constitution by the Military Government which says ‘’we the people of Nigeria have resolved to give ourselves a Constitution’’ is a lie when in the actual fact it was the Military Government that came up with the document and imposed it on the Nigerian people without any contribution from the Nigerian people; it has therefore rendered the Constitution illegal, invalid and null and void and of no effect on the ground of naked lie fraud.

“A Declaration that no valid elections whether Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assembly or Councillorship elections can be validly held under the said invalid and fraudulent Constitution as one cannot build something on nothing in law and expect it to stand.

“A Declaration that the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship election which is scheduled to be conducted in June, 2022 by the INEC cannot be validly held under the said illegal and invalid 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“An Order of this Honourable Court stopping the holding of the scheduled Ekiti State Governorship election coming up in June, 2022 from being held as there is no valid legal framework for such an exercise because the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) under which the said Governorship election is planned to be conducted is illegal, invalid and inherently defective.

“An Order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendants jointly and severally to stay clear of Ekiti and Osun States in June and July 2022 and suspend with immediate effect the plans and arrangements they have put in place to conduct such an illegal election in Ekiti and Osun States of Nigeria.”, Adeleye, said in a statement on behalf of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide.”

The Group called on all Yoruba people, especially, Self-determination Activists in Ekiti and Osun States to Mobilize themselves and ensure that they are present in courts in Osogbo and Ado-Ekiti whenever the cases are called for mention.

“This is a clarion call to our people within and beyond Yoruba Land that it is time to jettison our personal interest for the overall interest of our land. History and Posterity will never be kind to us if we miss this historic opportunity to salvage our land and restore our stolen nationhood. We must all come out in our large numbers to show solidarity, peacefully and lawfully, in support of this case because a landmark decision awaits the Yoruba people”.

