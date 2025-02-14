JUST IN: Yoruba leader dies before 97th birthday

A chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has been confirmed dead weeks before his 97th birthday.

The deceased was said to have died inside his Lagos home in Lekki axis of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state at the age of 96.

Adebanjo, who was expected to celebrate his 97th birthday on April 10th, was confirmed dead by the family through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, saying he passed on peaceful.

It reads: “With a heart full of gratitude for a selfless life spent in the service of God, the nation and humanity, we announce the passing on of our beloved patriarch, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025 at his Lekki, Lagos Nigeria home at the age of 96.

“The foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, apostle of true federalism, former organising secretary of Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere is survived by his 94 year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.

“The family is consulting with Papa’s friends, associates, numerous interest groups across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond, to fine tune plans for a befitting funeral details which will be communicated in due course.

“A condolence register is open at his residence in Lagos (8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos) and his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode Ogun State.”