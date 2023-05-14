JUST IN: Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi, dies one week after birthday

Less than 24 hours after the news filtered out about the death of a popular Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, another popular actor, Murphy Afolabi, has been reported to have died.

Afolabi’s death came barely mine days after celebrating his 49th birthday, receiving different gift from his fans globally.

The actor was said to have been pronounced dead by medical experts where he was rushed to after a tragic fall inside his bathroom at his house in Ikorodu axis of Lagos State.

The incident that was said to have led to the actor’s demise on Sunday occurred at about 2:00 PM in the house which the Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garden, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, was said to have been a major contributor to its construction.

A filmmaker and the president of the Yoruba movies directors guild, Seun Olaiya, and the Managing Director of the popular movie marketing company, Corporate Pictures, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq.

Olaiya wrote, “I swear to God just before the news, I was still hailing him. This is really a rude shock to me.”

Showbiz personality and the convener of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, also confirmed the news to our correspondent.

He said, “It is true. He passed away after taking a fall in his bathroom at his house in Ikorodu this morning.”

The Yoruba movie star was the second actor to have died within 24 hours after veteran actor, Adedigba Mukail, popularly called Alafin Oro, died three months confirming his ailments.

Born on May 5, 1974, Afolabi got into the movie industry in 2001. The graduate of Ire Polytechnic, Osun State, appeared in over 60 movies before his death. His film credits include ‘Ifa Olokun’, ‘Omowunmi’, ‘Jimi Bendel’, ‘Wasila Coded’, ‘Olokiki Oru’, and ‘Idera’.

