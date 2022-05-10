JUST IN: Yobe former lawmaker abandons 2023 presidential bid after raking N83M donation

A Yobe State former lawmaker and presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has withdrawn from the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year after receiving over N83 million donations from Nigerians locally and abroad to purchase the party’s form.

Garba said that the decision to abandon the presidential bid was due to the commercialisation of political office through the high cost of both nomination and expression of interest forms pegged at N100 million by the ruling party.

Aside from that, the Yobe South senatorial district former representative hinted that he and his campaign team had realised APC was not ready to contest any primary and that was a reason for including a postdated letter of voluntary withdrawal from the contest in its form.

He announced his decision not to pursue his presidential ambition in a speech released on Tuesday and indicated that all donors have the opportunity to request for their donations in the over N83 million received for purxhanse of forms for next year’s election.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

