JUST IN: Yahaya shuts down night clubs indefinitely across Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered the immediate closure of all night clubs popularly called ‘Gala Houses’ across the state metropolis.

Yahaya, was said to have approved the closure following series of complaints from the general public on the incessant immoral, criminal activities and security breaches being perpetrated in such night clubs.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, announced the directive on Monday in the state.

The Governor has, consequently, ordered the the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps and the Operation Hattara to mobilise their personnel to effect the directive and ensure strict compliance.

For the avoidance of doubt, the affected Gala Houses are: Jami’a Gidan Wanka located at Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe, White House Theatre (Babban Gida) located at New Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; Gidan Lokaci General Merchant located at Mile 3 Reservoir Road, Gombe and Farin Gida Entertainment II located at Wuro Karal, Kalshingi Road, Gombe.

Others are: Gidan Zamani Entertainment New Mile 3, Yola Road, Tumfure, Gombe; Albarka Entertainment Located at Wuro Karal, Bypass near Hara Form, Gombe; Gala Houses Located at Kuri Town, Lubo village and Kurba village all in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area.

Also affected are Tauraren Wash located at Trailer Park, Bauchi Road, Gombe and Gala House located at Bajoga Town in Funakaye Local Government Area.

