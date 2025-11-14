JUST IN: I am alive – Anambra ex-governor

Amid reports that former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano had passed away following prolonged illness abroad, the politician has dismissed the rumours, stating that he is alive, hale, and healthy.

The publications reported that the former governor had died following a long battle with heart failure and urinary cancer, suggesting that his health had suddenly worsened while he was receiving treatment abroad.

However, in a statement released on Friday, Obiano urged residents to disregard the reports, stressing that the news circulating on social media was false and misleading.

“My beloved Ndi Anambra, friends, and well-wishers, I woke to hear of a rumour making the rounds about my wellbeing. Let me assure you personally. I am alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health. By the special grace of God, I am doing very well.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood simply for reasons yet to be established. But we will continue to rise above such mischief.

“To everyone who reached out with calls, messages, and prayers, I sincerely appreciate your concern. Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express. Please disregard the rumour entirely. We remain focused, grateful, and guided by God’s grace.