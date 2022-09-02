JUST IN: Williams sisters lose 2022 US open doubles match ahead retirement

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, have lost to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova during their first-round match at the U.S. Open doubles tournament in New York.

During the game that marked their return to doubles match after five years of quitting, the Williams sisters lost both sets, 7-6 (5), 6-4, to their opponent in a game that could mark the Williams sisters’ final professional doubles match together.

Returning to the court on Friday morning (Thursday US time), the Williams sisters showed flashes of what distinguished them for many tears and aided them to lift 14 doubles grand slams together.

