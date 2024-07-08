JUST IN: Wike’s kinsmen back Fubara amid face-off

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, may be losing ground in the face-off against his successor, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, after his kinsmen threw their weight behind his opponent, declaring their loyalty to the governor.

They noted that the state has one governor and their loyalty is to the first citizen of Rivers to succeed during his tenure after taking over the mantle of leadership from their son, Wike.

Meanwhile, Fubara has declared that his disagreement with Wike does not indicate that he is an ingrate, rather, his stance was made to protect and ensure Rivers’ development and growth continue in the trend he had envisioned.

This was disclosed on Monday when Wike’s kinsmen led by the monarch, Eze Chike Worlu-Wodo, visited the State House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, to pledge total loyalty to Fubara amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON