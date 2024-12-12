34.6 C
JUST IN: Wike turns down lawmakers’ appeal to halt Abuja demolition exercise

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the ongoing demolition exercise to retrieve Federal Government lands from illegal squatters will not be suspended until they have been completely recovered for the public interest.

Wike said that the structures being pulled down by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) were erected illegally on the Federal Government lands, saying it is the responsibility of my office to retrieve these lands for the public interest.

MORE DETAILS SOON

FBI boss announces resignation plans ahead Trump inauguration

