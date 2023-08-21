JUST IN: Wike to go after illegal buildings across Abuja

In a bid to maintain the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja master plan, the Minister for the territory, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to embark on demolition of houses built illegally across the city.

Wike said that the buildings have distorted the FCT master plan and all infractions to the plan must be removed to sustain the ideology behind the city.

The minister disclosed this in his inaugural address at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) office on Monday.

Flanked by Mariya Mahmud, Minister of FCT (state), Wike vowed to move against structures obstructing Abuja master plan.

“If your house is sitting on where it should not be, it will go down irrespective of the owners”, he added.

He was among the 45 ministers whom President Bola Tinubu swore into office at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

