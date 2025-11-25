JUST IN: Wike suspends education secretary after reversing school closure

The decision to overturn the reported shutdown of government schools in the Federal Capital Territory has triggered swift administrative action, as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike moved to correct what he described as a misleading directive and ensure academic activities continue without disruption.

Also, the reversal came with immediate sanctions for top education officials accused of mishandling information that caused widespread public anxiety.

The controversy stems from circulating claims that government schools would shut down by November 28, a report the administration insists never originated from any authorised structure.

However, it was later clarified by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) that no order for an early closure of schools was issued.

According to Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka, Wike has ordered the suspension of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Danlami Hayyo, pending further review.

He added that the Acting Head of Service, Nancy Nathan, has also been instructed to initiate disciplinary measures against the Director of School Services, Aishatu Alhassan, in line with civil service rules.

Olayinka explained that the rumour was “entirely false and capable of creating unnecessary panic.” He further noted that the approved academic calendar remains intact and should be followed by all schools.

Moreover, the administration reassured parents and students of enhanced safety across learning environments.

The FCTA said Wike has directed the full resumption of Operation Sweep and other security interventions to bolster confidence across the territory.

Furthermore, the statement urged residents to disregard the earlier reports and remain guided by authentic communication from the administration.