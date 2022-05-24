JUST IN: Wike sacks cabinet members, others ahead PDP presidential primaries

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has terminated appointments of State Executive Council members in the state

Wike said that the termination takes effect immediately and that the former appointees should handover all government property in their care to the most senior officers in the ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The dissolution of the cabinet was announced through a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their office.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

