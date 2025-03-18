JUST IN: Wike revokes PDP secretariat land over 20yrs unpaid rent

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat is situated in Abuja over unpaid 20years grant rent to the Federal Government.

Decision to revoke the opposition party’s land was made by Wike after the PDP leadership was said to have allegedly ignored the FCT administration’s continuous appeal for payment without tendering any reason for defaulting.

The FCTA noted that PDP’s refusal to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for 20 years, from 1st of January 2006 to 1st of January 2025 amount to contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy to the property serving as it’s national secretariat.

