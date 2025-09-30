JUST IN: Wike promises Arise TV journalist’s family, colleagues justice 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commiserated with the management and staff of the Arise News Channel over the death of its staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, describing her death as tragic and painful.

The Minister, who prayed for the repose of the soul of journalist, assured that the Police will unravel the circumstances surrounding her death and bring those responsible to justice.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday through a statement made available to The Guild by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

Wike described Somtochukwu’s death as one that was not only a loss to the Arise News firm, but to the Nigerian media and the entire nation as a whole.

“I feel pained that such a wonderful soul could be cut down in its prime. It is sad! Therefore, at this period, we will continue to pray for the continued support of the Almighty God for the staff and management of Arise News, especially the Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the family and friends left behind by the deceased.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will accept her soul and give her family members, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.