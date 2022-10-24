JUST IN: Wike justifies Atiku pictures’ removal from Rivers PDP campaign posters

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that removal of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from the party’s official campaign posters for 2023 general election in the state was a payback for the flagbearer after ignoring him during composition of his campaign team.

Wike said that removing Atiku’s pictures and name from the Rivers PDP campaign poster was a clear response to his decisions to allegedly neglect core members of the party and picked PDP chieftains that have over the years not contributed to development of the state and party.

Wike added that PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, was also missing after because they don’t want him to campaign for the party at the national level.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the Rivers chapter of PDP campaign council in Port Harcourt, the state capital, described those selected by Atiku into his campaign council for 2023 election as enemies of the state.

Wike said PDP members in Rivers do not know the state nominees in Atiku’s campaign list, noting that he and the party in the state would only campaign for the governorship candidate, the senatorial candidates and others who carried them along.

“Some people have asked me why is it that they don’t see the presidential candidate picture (and) the party chairman’s? I said what are you talking about? The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of presidential council without a whole governor of a state having a contribution,” he said.

“The presidential candidate entered Rivers State picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor. So, they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t need Rivers people to campaign for them. Will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state without the contributions of us.”

“If they want us to be involved in the campaign, they will come and tell us. If he thinks we are important, they will come and meet us,” the governor noted, adding that nobody can intimidate Rivers when he is governor of the state.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the state campaign council for PDP on Monday, Wike cautioned members that the council was not for money making but to ensure none all elective positions were claimed by PDP candidates from Rivers.

The governor said each local government in Rivers would have its own strategy to mobilise the people and win the poll in 2023.

“This campaign council is to bring out strategies on how to campaign on how to follow the election. This election is a different election. It will not be as usual.

“Some of you have been quarrelling that my name is not there. Campaign council is just a general policy council and they will now bring people who will be in each of the committees…Those of you who are crying my name is not there, everybody’s names cannot be in the campaign council; it is not possible.

“And two, campaign council is not for sharing money. I am the chairman of the campaign council. So, think that you will submit your budget to governor and DG (director general). The campaign council will approve every budget which is presided by me, the DG is for implementation. So, don’t think that the governor’s is my person. It doesn’t work that way”.

Wike had been having a running battle with Atiku and Ayu for months, insisting that northerners cannot occupy both positions and that the national chairman resigns for equity.

With the official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections, the PDP late September unveiled a 600-member campaign council headed by Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

Atiku and his supporters have been seen at rallies in Bauchi, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom and a few places. However, Wike and his allies like Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have not been seen at any rally of the PDP presidential candidate.

Since he lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku at the party’s primary in May, Wike has for months demanded Ayu’s resignation over what he termed “injustice” to southerners.

Atiku, Nigeria’s former Vice President between 1999 and 2007, is in the race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

