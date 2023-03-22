Report on Interest
JUST IN: Wike invites Tinubu for project commissioning

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans to invite President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to commission two flyover bridges constructed by his administration in the state.

The two infrastructures that were in their completion stage were designed by the Rivers state government to reduce travel time across the metropolis.

Wike disclosed the plans to invite Tinubu on Wednesday during a chat with representatives from media organisations in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild
