Politics

Just in: Wike condemns Obaseki’s disqualification from Edo governorship race

By The Guild

Hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, received his Edo state embattled counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, has taken a swipe All Progressives Congress (APC), for disqualifying an incumbent governor from vying for second term in his state.

Wike said that the action of the party to Obaseki after he and his former leader and National chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was at variance with the tenets of democracy.

The governor, in a statement on his official social media handle on Monday, frowned at how Obaseki was disqualified from Edo governorship race by APC.

He also condemned Oshiomhole’s role in the ouster of Obaseki and that allegations raised against the governor were already violated by the leaders of the party.

“Obaseki was disqualified  by someone who does not have a certificate, what an irony !”, the governor added.

MORE DETAILS SOON

