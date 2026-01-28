JUST IN: Why we shift Omije Ojumi’s burial rites

The family of deceased female gospel artiste, Bunmi Akinnanu, popularly called Omije Ojumi, has dismissed the claim that the singer’s burial rite was postponed earlier over a dispute among siblings and other relatives, saying this was part of the strategy to malign members of the family.

The family added that the decision of the family to shift the date was to allow proper preparation and to get all relatives involved in the rites.

It stated that the request for postponement did not go down well with the organisers, who then claimed that there was a dispute among the artist’s family over the burial.

According to the family, the date for the burial rites earlier announced was fixed by her colleagues without due consultations with the artiste’s family and relatives.

A brother-in-law to the deceased singer, Olushola Olufemi, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday during the service of songs, disclosed that all claims made by her colleagues against the family were completely untrue.

“It is true that the family changed the date earlier announced. But we must understand that she died on Tuesday. And on Thursday, the family suddenly saw an e-invite online detailing the burial rite for the late female gospel musician. When I asked other members of the family, they claimed not to be aware of the burial rite announced and circulating online”.

He noted that after several hours of investigation, the family discovered that the burial rites dates in public were put together by her colleagues.

Olufemi added that the investigations revealed that the elder brother of the deceased singer was at the meeting where the date for the burial was concluded, but was passive as he was still grieving the demise of his sister.

“The elder brother of the artiste was at the meeting where the date was decided by her colleagues. He claimed that he was confused at that time, considering that his sister had just declared dead by medical experts, and he only nodded to all arrangements.

“I told him that we cannot singularly decide the date without involving other members of the family, particularly those who were his father’s and mother’s siblings. And after the discussion, he requested that they postpone the date to allow participation of other family members in the burial rites.

“Rather than accept the wish of the family, the late artiste colleagues disagreed over the shift in date, lamenting that they had bought the casket, clothes for the burial, and paid for the venue for the artiste night, as well as others.

“I called them after they protested, appealing that they should consider the request and toe the line of the family. While I was expecting that they would accept the family’s demands, the singer’s colleagues informed me that they have decided to backout from the burial rites.

“And when we realized that they were not forthcoming, the family gathered and funded the burial rites.

“We did not beg anyone to perform at the service of songs as they had claimed online; those who came today were colleagues who felt bonded with the artiste. I will appeal that they stop dragging the name of the family online. And if they failed to yield, I will go through any legal process if they continue to malign the name of the family”.

The burial rites were earlier fixed for January 21 after Akinnaanu died on January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital.

Her death was announced by fellow gospel singer Ayo Melody in a statement shared on Instagram on behalf of the family.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, Omije Ojumi, who passed away on January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital in Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest,” the statement read.