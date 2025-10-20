JUST IN: Why Kanu’s brother, lawyer, six others were arrested- Police

The Nigerian Police has confirmed arrest of the brother to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, his lawyer, and six others during a demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to seek Kanu’s release.

It added that Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and his brother, Emmanuel Kanu, as well as the six others were apprehended during the demonstration for contravening court orders that restricted protesters from marching on certain roads particularly those leading to the seat of power in the FCT.

The police stated this hours after they were arrested during the protest tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow in Abuja on Monday and marred tear gas shot by the law enforcement agency.

Responding to questions on a popular television program, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, defended the agency’s action, insisting that it was carried out in line with existing legal restrictions on protests in sensitive areas of the FCT.

Hundeyin said: “Police shot tear-gas canisters at the protesters attempting to approach Aso Villa in clear contravention of a court order restricting protesters from the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way. We are the country’s foremost law enforcement agency. We carried out our mandate.

“And we did not block the road but cleared it after the protesters blocked it to enable other Nigerians easy passage to their respective destinations.”

