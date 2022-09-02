JUST IN: Why APC presidential aspirants shun meeting on Tinubu campaign- Ebonyi Gov

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has disclosed that the 21 former presidential aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC) shunned the meeting to discuss campaign strategies and other activities for the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, due to a lack of respect from the convener.

Umahi said that the convener, a former presidential aspirant, Dr Nicolas Felix, does not have the capacity to call for such a critical meeting ahead of the 2023 election, considering the status of those that were expected to attend including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and others.

The governor, who also contested to be the party’s flagbearer, stressed that aside from the convener’s status, Felix also invited everyone that contested the presidential primary including him, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, through Short Messages (SMS), describing such act as disrespectful to individuals that have held important positions across the country.

He disclosed reasons they all shun the meeting despite a series of pre-event publicity on Friday while responding to questions on a popular television programme via zoom from Abakaliki, the state capital.

