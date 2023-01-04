JUST IN: West Ham joint owner passes on @86 after brief illness

The joint-chairman of the English Premier League club, West Ham, David Gold, has been confirmed dead at the age of 86, following a short illness.

Gold, who became joint owner of the club in 2010, was said to have died with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée, Lesley, by his side.

The club’s joint owner’s death was announced by his partner, David Sullivan, through a statement released on Wednesday after medical experts pronounced that he had passed on.

The death of the joint chairman was announced as the team prepares to face Leeds away in the Premier League.

According to the statement, “It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirms that our beloved joint-chairman David Gold passed away on Wednesday morning following a short illness. David Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée, Lesley, by his side.”

Gold, who was previously chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City until 2009, had been in joint charge at West Ham with Sullivan who they both purchased a controlling stake in the club.

The deceased was a lifelong West Ham fan and grew up opposite the Boleyn Ground – the club’s former stadium – and played for the club’s youth teams.

Eulogising the deceased, Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

The club manager, David Moyes, added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

The Vice-Chairman, West Ham, Karren Brady, in a statement released through his official social media handle, described the former joint chairman as a great man, a great friend for over 30 years, and a complete gentleman, saying you will be missed. Rest in peace.”

