JUST IN: We’re owing petrol importers $6bn- NNPC

As queues extend beyond filling stations across the country, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that the petrol supply hiccups being experienced was due to accrue debt owing fuel importers over several months.

NNPC noted that the financial strain has placed considerable pressure on the company’s efforts to ensure adequate supply of the products in the country.

As gathered, the debt which has posed a major threat on sustainability of fuel supply was due to the global suppliers of petrol unwillingness to supplying the product on credit to the firm for distribution to end users across the nation.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the firm, Olufemi Soneye, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.