JUST IN: We’ll unveil cabal working against Tinubu after election- El-rufai

Following appeals from Nigerians to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasru El-Rufai, to list the cabal that has hijacked administration of the country from President Muhammadu Buhari and working against the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the governor has declared that identities of Buhari’s aides working against Tinubu would be revealed after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu winner of 2023 poll.

El-Rufai said that the 22 state governors working for the APC presidential flagbearer have identities of Buhari’s aides working against Tinubu and that their identities would be made public after the poll to justify their allegations against the presidency.

The governor noted that the cabal had hijacked many policies of the president before now and often embark on some programmes using Buhari’s name to cajole members of the public that the country’s leader approved their action.

He noted that the cabal had tried to use the same strategy prior to the APC presidential primary but the strategy did not fly since he and some governors had met with the president who promised to allow the will of the party member count.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday while responding to plans he and his colleagues especially those that had completed their term as governor have for the party as the date for the 2023 presidential election draws near.

His disclosure came barely 24 hours after the Kaduna state governor alleged that some of Buhari’s aides were working against the party and its candidate for the upcoming poll after their preferred aspirant could not poll the number of votes.

According to him, the cabal often hides behind the president to perpetrate their act and because many of us always go to the president to confirm and that was why I and some of the governors have become their major headache.

