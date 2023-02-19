JUST IN: We’ll resolve naira notes crisis- Buhari

Concerned by the closure of businesses over Naira Scarcity across Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the citizens to persevere, disclosing that new measures were currently been implemented to ensure that different denominations of the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes as well as others not affected by the currency redesigning policy were made available for transactions in the country.

Buhari said that these measures would ensure that Nigerians especially the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) do not have to experience any difficulties doing business in their communities.

He assured Nigerians that the currency redesign and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would bring overall improvement in the country.

The president, who left the country for Adis Ababa in Ethiopia for a conference on Africa’s development, disclosed efforts taken by the Federal Government to address the Naira scarcity on Sunday through a statement released on his official social media handle.

He said: “I am fully aware of the current hardship being faced as a result of some policies meant to bring overall improvement to the country. I’m appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

