JUST IN: We will not alter PDP laws for Wike- Former national chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former national chairman, Abubakar Baraje, has said that the party would not alter its internal mechanism to satisfy the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who became aggrieved over the outcomes of the 2022 PDP presidential primary and processes that led to the emergence of the Vice presidential candidate and Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Baraje said that the PDP internal mechanism had been in existence for years and its procedure would not be adjusted to favour anyone that may not be too satisfied with the party’s processes

He noted that Wike’s grievances against the party were not ordinary and that PDP leadership had embarked on strategies to ensure that the PDP go to the 2023 polls with a united membership.

Baraje disclosed the PDP plans on Wednesday while responding to questions on a popular television show on the internal crisis that had made some members of the opposition party threaten to dump PDP for others before next year.

