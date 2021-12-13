JUST IN: We sack Gernot Rohr to prevent disaster in Super Eagles- NFF president

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has said that Gernot Rohr’s contract was terminated by the body to prevent disaster within the Super Eagles particularly as they head to next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Pinnick disclosed that the decision to ask the German tactician to leave was a collective decision of the entire football governing body of the country, saying several reports were considered before the announcement.

The NFF president made the clarification on Monday during an interview on a popular television show, hours after announcing the termination of Rorh’s appointment at the end of a virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee.

He hinted that the recent performances of the former coach as regards the team’s mode of playing and results were assessed before his sack was announced.

Aside from that, Pinnick said that indiscipline had started manifesting within the team and the football governing body had to act fast before it becomes full-blown.

According to him, it was discovered that the Super Eagles, with the caliber of players at its ranks, could be struggling to win matches particularly against teams that were not in the same standards as the national team.

He said: “You all agree with me that about five minutes to the last game against Cape Verde, they would have scored and Nigeria would not have proceeded to the next stage of the qualifiers for the World Cup next year.

“It is a decision taken by the entire members of the executive committee and our stance was based on the report from the Technical and Strategy committees. Truly, we are winning matches but we were struggling.

“We do not want to start passing blames but we needed to look at the future and focus on what is needed to be done for the country’s football to develop more.

“One major factor that was considered was that discipline within the team was lost and once indiscipline creeps into a team, the foundation of that team will crumble. And that is why some players will act without considering the rules in the team and what their impact outside the field will cost their colleagues.

“We just have to make a decision before a disaster would happen within the Super Eagles and some of the disasters could exiting at the first round of next year’s AFCON”.

