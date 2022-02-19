JUST IN: We leave everything to God – Aregbesola

As members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun chapter awaits official declaration of the gubernatorial primary, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he and his supporters would be leaving the outcome of the process to God.
Aregbesola said that rather than he and his supporters would engage in undemocratic actions over the alleged irregularities that were recorded during the primary, other peaceful means would be adopted if necessary to reclaim their mandate in the state.
“Please remain committed to peace and the rule of law. Be unflinching in your commitment to democratic ideals. Democracy is for the long haul. As you all know, we never tire and we never give up on the cause we believe in. Be rest assured that victory is ours.
In the statement titled: Hold Your Heads High, Aregbesola disclosed how the process was made under democratic and how his members were denied access to exercise their rights during the exercise.