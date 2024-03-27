JUST IN: We haven’t adjusted fuel, diesel prices- NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there is no plan to increase the pump price of petrol, amid reports of an increment in prices of the product across the country.

NNPC describe the reports making the rounds on different social media platforms as false and urged Nigerians to disregard the claims, saying, we are satisfied with the current prices.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company, it stressed that whenever there is need for an adjustment in prices, such would be communicated to Nigerians officially.

The response came amidst speculation of a possible adjustment in the price of the products after a reduction in exchange rate in the country.

According to the statement, The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country”.