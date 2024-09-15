JUST IN: We didn’t sell PMS at N898 to NNPC- Dangote

The Dangote refinery has debunked allegations made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) that petroleum products sold from its facility in Lekki, Lagos State, were sold at N898 per litre.

Dangote described the allegations made by the firm as misleading and, deliberately aimed at undermining the achievement recorded through its refinery.

It stated that the product was sold to NNPC at prices far less than the rate the firm often import the products into the country for Nigerians usage.

The Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, debunked the claim through a statement released and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Chiejina, who noted that the products were sold to Dangote in foreign currency, stated that the transaction mode was done in compliance with the Federal Government directives.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, that we sell our PMS at N898 per litre to the NNPCL.

“This statement is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedeviled the economy in the past 50 years.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars.

“It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing. With this action, there will be petrol in every local government area of the country regardless of their remote nature.

“We assure Nigerians of availability of quality petroleum product and putting an end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country”.