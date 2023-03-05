JUST IN: We are sorry over Whitney Adeniran’s death- Chrisland

The management of Chrisland School has tendered an apology to parents of the 12years old schoolgirl, Whitney Adeniran, that died during an inter-house sports event at the Agege Stadium in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, it debunked reports that it was not accepting the autopsy report carried out by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, and was considering exhuming the deceased girl’s body after her burial.

Aside from that, the school disclosed that the deceased would be immortalised, in order to keep her memory with them for many years to come.

The management tendered the apology barely a month after Whitney’s death at the Agege stadium in the state, through a statement released on its official social media handle on Sunday, appealing to the public over the sad development.

It noted that the reason or the delay in tendering a public apology was to allow the parents and relatives to mourn Whitney’s death quietly, so as not to compound their pains.

According to the statement, We are deeply saddened and sorry about Whitney’s death. We are remorseful and sorry to Whitney’s parents. We are sorry to our parents and the entire community that hosts our school. We are also very sorry to the nation at large. It was a huge loss to the school.

“We express an equal measure of apology to the Nigeria Media, another critical stakeholder, in case we have sent unbearably quiet signals. We have been quiet because this death was so shocking, we opted more for introspection and moral rectitude rather than strutting around the Media space to seize narratives. Moreso, we considered it imperative to allow the parents and indeed the entire Adeniran family the honour of their privacy as we all mourn this unfortunate loss. Whitney Adeniran was a bright and lovely student. She was popular and friendly. Her memory lives with us.

“We hereby vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland Schools intends to exhume Whitney’s body. We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting. We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Rather than do this, plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness. This is without prejudice to the ongoing Coroner inquest but it is a honour we owe her.”

“Responding to every sensation or misinformation peddled, therefore, does not serve this purpose and we, therefore, continue to uphold restraint. Unfortunately this quiet is coming with regrettable, misconstrued conclusions. Nonetheless, Chrisland Schools will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the duration of the investigations, and also offer the parents every necessary support in this grieving period.

“In the meantime, we have continued to engage the Adenirans. We are not relenting, because she is our daughter too and we shall always be there with the family to navigate this dark period. To all those who have stood truly by us and the Adenirans at this trying moment, we convey our sincere gratitude”.

